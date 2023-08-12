HULL CITY manager Liam Rosenior hails his side’s ‘fantastic reaction’ as they ended a tough week in scintillating fashion by way of an Ozan Tufan inspired 4-2 victory over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Tufan became the first City player to score a hat-trick since Adel Hernandez fired a treble against Burton in 2017 – coincidentally on this very same day – as the hosts excelled in the second period and made amends for their poor midweek cup loss to Doncaster Rovers, when they were jeered by supporters.

Despite being dominant in the first half, City fell behind when Juan Delgado scored following a quickly-taken free-kick. Tufan levelled just before the break from the spot after Lee Gregory’s elbow caught Jacob Greaves.

The hosts were on top throughout the second period, with a beautiful long-ranger from Tufan and a cool third securing his hat-trick – his first treble as a professional.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Aaron Connolly added a late fourth after Michael Ihiekwe’s error, with fellow substitute Michael Smith pulling one back for the Owls in stoppage-time as they slumped to a second successive league loss.

Rosenior, who was very critical of his side for their midweek loss to Rovers, said: “It was a fantastic reaction from the players and I have got to give them all the credit in the world.

“We’ve had a difficult start and were 15 seconds away from getting a point on the first day and a refereeing decision.

"Then, we go 1-0 down today and it clearly should not have stood. He’s blown the whistle and blown again, everyone in the stadium could see it. I don’t understand what’s happened there.

“But the players responded not by panicking, but by playing the style of football I want to bring to the club. We build from the back for a reason and we hurt them. They were struggling in the first half and to go in 1-1 was the least we deserved.

“We absolutely dominated and it was complete domination from start to finish.

“Then, I wanted to see us kick on and Ozan Tufan definitely helped us do that as did every single one in the group.

“We have to stay consistent and keep working, but there were some really positive signs."

On the stellar contribution of Tufan, he continued: “It’s done him good and he deserves it. He is working so hard on his fitness and the reason his quality is there is because his fitness is there. He has worked so hard in pre-season.

“A moment than sums up his attitude at the moment was not the penalty, the whip into the top corner or then third goal.