What Richard Wood had to say about potentially becoming full-time manager at Rotherham United

With no permanent manager yet in place, the club have taken the pragmatic and sensible decision to let the experienced duo take charge.

Former Burnley goalkeeping coach and Millers keeper Billy Mercer has been assisting Wood and Peltier and he will take a dug-out role tomorrow.

Wood is among the candidates mentioned in the betting to take over on a full-time basis from Paul Warne. Matt Taylor heads the list of leading contenders alongside Dean Holden and Matt Gray.

Richard Wood. Picture: Tony Johnson

Questioned whether he would like the Millers full-time job, Wood said: "I do have aspirations to do it (be a manager) one day. It's something I am looking at anyway and doing my coaching badges. But I am just focused on Wigan.

"All I got told was take training this week and focus on Wigan. All my thoughts are on Wigan at the moment. That's the end of it."

On whether he would be happy to take the team for a longer interim period, he added: "I have no idea. I am open to everything and enjoying what I am doing at the moment and doing what the club asked. It's just Wigan, that's all I have been told so far. That's what I’ll do. After that point, who knows what the club will be doing.