What sporting events will be cancelled following death of the Queen

Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.

However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, Buckingham Palace has announced. Issue date: Thursday September 8, 2022. (Picture:: Fiona Hanson/PA Wire)

Here, the ourselves and the PA New Agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

All Premier League and EFL fixtures this weekend will not go ahead this weekend, with an announcement made on Friday morning.

Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.

The second day's play between England and South Africa scheduled for Friday has been cancelled following the death of the Queen (Picture: PA)

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France. Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.

Saturday’s Super League play-off between Huddersfield and Salford will go ahead as planned, the PA news agency understands.

A minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off and both sets of players will be expected to wear black armbands.

The same ruling is set to apply to the final round of Championship games, two League One play-offs, plus Sunday’s women’s Super League promotion play-off semi-finals at Barrow and Warrington respectively.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The weigh-in for Saturday’s proposed bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

Horse racing

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster has been switched to Sunday after the British Horseracing Authority announced all Saturday’s fixtures will be cancelled as “an ongoing mark of respect” following the death of the Queen.

Ice hockey