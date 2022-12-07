What teams are left in the 2022 World Cup? When are the quarter-final matches being played in Qatar?

Five European nations will contest the last-eight ties, alongside two from South America and one from Africa after Morocco stunned Spain in their round of 16 match on Tuesday. The North African nation beat the 2010 champions on penalties after Luis Enrique’s side failed to break down their opponents in normal and extra time and then missed all of their spot-kicks.
That victory set up a last-eight clash with Portugal who breezed past Switzerland with a 6-1 win. Croatia, Brazil, the Netherlands, Argentina, England and France all remain in Qatar.
Ahead of the quarter finals, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the rest of the tournament…
Which teams play each other in the quarter finals?
Croatia face Brazil while Argentina go head-to-head with the Netherlands. Both of those games will be played on Friday, at 3pm and 7pm respectively. Morocco’s clash with Portugal will be at 3pm on Saturday before England take on France at 7pm. The semi-finals will be played on December 13 and 14 with the final on Sunday, December 18.
Which teams play each in the semi-finals?
The winners of Friday’s fixtures will play each other in the last four leaving Saturday’s victors to play each other in the remaining semi-final tie.
How can I watch?
BBC One will broadcast Friday’s games which can also be streamed on the BBC Sport website and on BBC iPlayer. ITV have the rights to show Saturday’s matches with streaming also available on their online service ITVX.
Who are the favourites?
Brazil are being tipped by bookmakers to win their first World Cup since 2002 and are 7/4 favourites. 2018 winners France are 4/1 while England, Argentina and Portugal are all 6/1. The Netherlands are 14/1 while Croatia and Morocco are viewed as outsiders at 33/1 and 40/1 respectively.