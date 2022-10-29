Leeds’ 3-2 loss to Fulham at Elland Road last weekend saw them slip into the Premier League bottom three while Liverpool’s away defeat at Nottingham Forest left them five points adrift of the top four.

Jesse Marsch is under pressure after an eight-game winless run that has featured six defeats. Ahead of the fixture at Anfield, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: General view of Anfield before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on August 27, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The game will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage will begin at 6.45pm, an hour before kick-off.

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer. A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Why is it a 7.45pm kick-off?

The clash was selected for coverage by Sky Sports and originally due to be played on Sunday, October 30 but was moved back to the previous day following the confirmation of Liverpool’s Champions League fixtures. With BT Sport holding the UK rights to the 12.30pm TV slot and with Sky already showing a fixture at 5.30pm – a later slot has been chosen to allow the game to be broadcast.

Team news

Leeds United have doubts over five key players for Saturday evening's trip to Liverpool. Coach Jesse Marsch outlined that the fitness of Joe Gelhardt, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams are all in doubt, along with Leo Fuhr Hjelde's.

American midfielder Adams missed last week's 3-2 defeat to Fulham with what was described at the time as a "minor muscle injury". Sam Greenwood came into the side for his first Premier League start of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool will be without five players for the visit of Leeds United on Saturday night but key midfielder Thiago is poised to return. Diogo Jota, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz are all ruled out until after the World Cup while manager Jurgen Klopp revealed in his press conference on Friday afternoon that the fixture would come too soon for Naby Kieta and Joel Matip

Thiago was absent as Liverpool lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest last weekend due to an ear infection and missed out again as the Reds secured passage to the Champions League knockout stages with a 3-0 win over Ajax on Wednesday night.