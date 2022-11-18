What TV channel is showing England's games at the World Cup? How to watch every game in Qatar

England will face a team in encouraging form, with Iran unbeaten in three recent friendlies including a win over Uruguay and a draw with Senegal, in contrast to the Three Lions’ six-match winless run.
Wales are appearing in the tournament for the first time since 1958, while their opponents missed out in 2018 but were at the previous seven tournaments and made it through the group stage four times, including both 2010 and 2014.
What channel is showing England games?
Most Popular
All England matches will be available on free-to-air TV, with Monday’s game against Iran kicking off at 1pm while their fixtures against the USA and Wales will both be at 7pm.
England v Iran, November 21, 1pm - BBC
England v USA, November 25, 7pm - ITV
Wales v England, November 29, 7pm - BBC
What channels are Wales playing on?
USA v Wales, November 21, 7pm - ITV
Wales v Iran, November 25, 10am - BBC
Wales v England, November 29, 7pm - BBC