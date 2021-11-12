What TV channel is the England match on tonight? How to watch Three Lions v Albania

ALL SMILES: England players in training ahead of tonight's meeting with Albania. Picture: Getty Images.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Albania at Wembley, knowing that victory would end the visitors' slim hopes of topping Group I. If Poland fail to win in Andorra then England will win the group.

England have won six of their eight qualifying matches, drawing the other two, and are strong favourites to preserve their unbeaten record this evening.

How can I watch?

ITV will be broadcasting the fixture from Wembley with coverage beginning at 7pm for the 7.45pm kick off. Coverage concludes at 10pm.

What happened last time?

England won 2-0 when the nations met in Albania at the end of March. Harry Kane and Mason Mount struck either side of half time to secure the three points.

What are the odds?

The Three Lions are strong favourites to win the game. Bookmakers have Southgate's side at 1/6 to earn all three points, 5/1 to draw while Albania are 18/1 to claim a surprise victory.