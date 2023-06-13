All Sections
When are EFL fixtures released? When Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley FC, Bradford City and more will learn schedules

The EFL have confirmed key dates for the 2023/24 season.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST

Although the Premier League is England’s most-watched division, there is excitement and drama aplenty in the Championship, League One and League Two. There are also cup competitions to add to the drama, with the Carabao Cup and EFL offering additional opportunities for silverware.

Fans of EFL clubs should have June 22 marked in their calendar, as it is on this day that clubs will be given their fixture lists. This means supporters will be able to begin marking out rough plans for attending fixtures, with particular attention likely to be paid to derbies and favoured away trips.

The EFL season has been given a start date of Saturday, August 5, although there is likely to be a televised EFL fixture on Friday, August 4. First-round fixtures in the Carabao Cup will be held during the week commencing August 7, with the final being held on Sunday, February 25.

Key dates have been confirmed: Image: George Wood/Getty Images

EFL Trophy action will get underway during the week commencing September 4 ahead, as the journey to the final on Sunday, April 7 begins.

Clubs in each of the three divisions will battle it out for promotion in play-offs at the end of the season. The League One play-off final will take place on Saturday, May 18, with the League Two final being held the following day. The Championship play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 26.

Below are the key EFL dates in full:

Fixtures released: 9am, June 22, 2023

Start date: August 5, 2023 (with a televised game likely on August 4)

Carabao Cup round one: w/c August 7, 2023

Carabao Cup final: February 25, 2024

EFL Trophy round one: w/c September 4, 2023

EFL Trophy final: April 7, 2024

League One play-off final: May 18, 2024.

League Two play-off final: May 19, 2024

Championship play-off final: May 26, 2024

