Fulham had scored 106 goals in 45 games and hammered Luton 7-0 on Monday to secure the Championship title.
But Marco Silva’s side were cut apart by the Blades inside 25 minutes at Bramall Lane. Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge all punished poor Fulham defending and Enda Stevens added another in the second period.
Fifth-placed Sheffield United will play Nottingham Forest in the play-offs, while Luton meet Huddersfield. Luton sealed sixth place with a 1-0 home victory over Reading, in which Harry Cornick’s winner came in bizarre fashion on the stroke of half-time.
Royals goalkeeper Orjan Nyland rolled the ball out unaware that Cornick was behind him, and the Hatters striker pounced on the loose ball to score. Middlesbrough’s promotion dream died with a 4-1 defeat at Preston.
Forest missed out on third spot by drawing 1-1 at Hull. Brennan Johnson’s penalty put Forest ahead in the second minute of stoppage time, but Keane Lewis-Potter instantly restored parity.
Huddersfield climbed above Forest with a 2-0 home win against Bristol City. Left-back Harry Toffolo’s fifth goal in seven games gave the Terriers the lead, and Danny Ward bundled in the second moments before the interval.
Ahead of the play-offs, here's everything you need to know.
Key dates
Friday, May 13 - Luton Town v Huddersfield Town, 7.45pm.
Saturday, May 14 - Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest, 3pm.
Monday, May 16 - Huddersfield Town v Luton Town, 7.45pm.
Tuesday, May 17 Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United, 7.45pm.
Sunday, 29 May Final (16:30 KO) - Wembley Stadium
How can I watch?
Sky Sports Football is set to broadcast all the Championship play-off games, with a number also set to be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.
The fixtures can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.99.
Streaming is also available to Sky Sports customers via their TV provider's online service, such as Sky Go.
Who are the favourites for promotion?
Nottingham Forest 13/8. Sheffield United 9/4. Huddersfield Town 7/2. Luton Town 4/1.