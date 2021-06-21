When are the EFL fixtures announced? Key dates for 2021/22 season

The Premier League fixtures were announced last week with the EFL schedule set to be released at 9am on Thursday. The league campaign will kick off on August 7, although a televised Friday night fixture could get the season underway on August 6.
Five Yorkshire clubs - Barnsley, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Hull City - will compete in the Championship next season, while three teams - Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers - will play in League One.
Bradford City and Harrogate Town are the White Rose County's representatives in League Two next season.
Key dates
The season will kick off at the beginning of August with the first round of the Carabao Cup due to get underway on the week beginning August 9.
The final of the competition will take place on Sunday, February 27.
The first round of the Papa John's Trophy will begin on the week commencing August 30 with the final scheduled for Sunday, April 3.
The final day of the League One season will be the weekend beginning April 30 while the League Two and Championship seasons will end a week later on May 7 or 8.
The play-off finals will be spaced out over the course of eight days, with the League One play-off final up first on Saturday, May 21.
A week later it will be the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28. The 2021-22 EFL season will end a day later with the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.
