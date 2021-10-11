When can England qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar? - Route to the finals explained

The Three Lions host Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday evening but victory, regardless of results elsewhere, will not be enough to mathematically secure a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Southgate's side are four points clear of second-placed Albania at the summit of Group I with seven of 10 qualifying matches played.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After facing Hungary, England will conclude their qualifying campaign with fixtures against Albania and minnows San Marino.

Poland are five points behind England in third but would need a minor miracle to catch Southgate's side and knock them off top spot.

Poland face Albania in another Group I game on Tuesday meaning that whatever the result of that contest, one of those sides still have a mathematical chance of catching England ahead of the November internationals, even if the Three Lions beat Hungary.

The equation is simple for Southgate's men, if they win their next two games they will move to 25 points making it impossible for them to be caught by either Poland or Albania.

The World Cup begins next winter, starting on November 21 before concluding with the final a week before Christmas Day on December 18.

ANOTHER ONE: England cruised past Andorra last weekend. Picture: Getty Images.