When does the 2022-23 League Two season start and end? When are the fixtures released? Is there a break for the 2022 World Cup?

Doncaster were one of four League One sides relegated last season, alongside Crewe Alexandra, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham.

Forest Green, Exeter City and Bristol Rovers earned automatic promotion while Port Vale completed the League One line-up for next season as they won the League Two play-off final against Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockport County have been promoted to the fourth tier from the National League while Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United were relegated from League Two. Solihull Moors will take on Grimsby Town in the National League play-off final on Sunday, June 5.

As clubs refresh their squads for the new campaign, here are all the key dates you need.

When does the 2022-23 season start and end?

The League Two campaign will get underway on July 30 and concludes on May 6, 2023. The play-off final will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Is there a break for the Qatar World Cup?

LEAGUE TWO: Will return for the 2022-23 season at the end of July. Picture: Getty Images.

The League Two season will not pause for the Qatar World Cup, although the existing criteria to postpone a fixture because of international call-ups will remain in place.

When are the fixtures out?

The fixtures for the 2022-23 campaign will be released on June 23.