When does the Premier League break for the World Cup and how long will Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester United get off
Enjoy the Premier League games while you’ve got them, because a meaty break is on its way.
The FIFA World Cup kicks-off in Qatar on Sunday November 20 and runs until Sunday December 18.
The Premier League will take a six-week break while the Championship also takes four weeks off.
Here’s when they all finish and restart:
Premier League
Last weekend of action Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13.
Resumes on Monday December 26.
Championship
Last weekend of action Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13.
Resumes on Saturday December 10.
League One and League Two
Continues throughout the World Cup.