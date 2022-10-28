News you can trust since 1754
When does the Premier League break for the World Cup and how long will Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester United get off

Enjoy the Premier League games while you’ve got them, because a meaty break is on its way.

By Nick Westby
6 hours ago
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 5:29pm

The FIFA World Cup kicks-off in Qatar on Sunday November 20 and runs until Sunday December 18.

The Premier League will take a six-week break while the Championship also takes four weeks off.

Here’s when they all finish and restart:

Crysencio Summerville scores Leeds second goal against Fulham FC in the Premier League last week (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Premier League

Last weekend of action Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13.

Resumes on Monday December 26.

Championship

Last weekend of action Saturday November 12 and Sunday November 13.

Resumes on Saturday December 10.

League One and League Two

Continues throughout the World Cup.

