When is Bradford City's EFL Trophy semi-final? Date, time and television details

The Bantams have been drawn at home to Wycombe Wanderers in the semi-final of the Football League Trophy, and the time and date of their game has now been set.

Bradford are the only League Two side left in the competition, which has a Wembley final in April.

They have never won the trophy before, and to do so would represent unfinished business for manager Graham Alexander, who led Salford City to the 2020 final, only for the lower-league season to be abandoned because of Covid-19.

By the time the final was played, in March 2021, Alexander had been sacked – a decision co-owner Gary Neville later admitted was a mistake. Salford beat Portsmouth on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Bradford last played at Wembley in the 2017 League One play-offs.

So although the Trophy is very lightly regarded throughout football, there will be a lot riding on the semi-final, which will kick off at 8pm on February 21.