When is EFL Trophy quarter-final draw as Bradford City defender reacts to Derby County win

Bradford City are just two wins from Wembley after defeating Derby County 1-0 in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Sam Stubbs converted a Harry Chapman corner midway through the second half to earn Bradford a place in the quarter-finals.

Bantams defender Ash Taylor said: “It feels very good to get the clean sheet against a top side.

“You want to test yourself against teams above you.

Bradford City's Sam Stubbs (centre right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Bristol City Motors Trophy round of 16 match at Pride Park (Picture: PA)

“When you look at the size of Derby and the bags of talent they have, not just on the pitch, but on the sidelines too, we can definitely pat ourselves on the back, and take momentum from it.

“The stadium does not intimidate us - I do not think it even impacted us to be honest. We are used to it, week in, week out, when we play at home.

“You try and block out what is around you sometimes, and that makes it easier to concentrate.

“Of course, it is nice to get the win in a place like this, and to get the clean sheet is like the icing on the cake.”

Derby County's Tyrese Fornah (left) and Bradford City's Harry Chapman battle for the ball (Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Doncaster Rovers are also still in the competition, they face Wigan Athletic in their round-of-16 tie next Tuesday.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Friday, January 12, at 6.30pm on Sky Sports News.

The last-eight ties remain regionalised into north and south.