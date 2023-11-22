When is EFL Trophy round of 32 draw? Details for Bradford City, Barnsley FC and Doncaster Rovers
It will take place live on Sky Sports News at 6.30pm on Friday, November 24, in the lead-up to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Leeds United.
Sky Sports’ Michelle Owen will host the draw alongside former Jamaican international, Jermaine Beckford and former Republic of Ireland international, Clinton Morrison.
For the round of 32 draw - which includes Bradford City, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers – clubs will remain regionalised with each group winner being drawn at home to a second-placed club from a different qualifying group.
Bradford and Doncaster will have home advantage after winning their respective groups in the northern section.
Ball numbers have been allocated to the following clubs across both sections.
Round of 32 draw – northern section.
Draw A, Winners pot: Blackpool (ball number 1), Wrexham (ball no.2), Accrington (ball no.3), Wigan (ball no.4).
Runners-up pot: Stockport (ball no.13), Barnsley (ball no.14), Lincoln (ball no.15), Burton (ball no. 16).
Draw B: Winners pot: Bolton (ball no.5), Bradford City (ball no.6), Derby (ball no.7), Doncaster Rovers (ball no.8).
Runners-up pot: Liverpool under-21s (ball no.9), Port Vale (ball no.10), Nottingham Forest under-21s (ball no.11), Fleetwood (ball no.12).
Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 ties are to take place week commencing December 4.