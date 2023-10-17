As 2023 approaches its end, excitement for Euro 2024 will continue to build.

Image: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Major tournaments generate a unique buzz among fans, as club allegiances are put to one side and a common enemy is shared.

Euro 2024 marks a return to the norm, as summer plays host to international football once again following the winter World Cup in Qatar.

England are closing in on qualification for the tournament, while Scotland have already booked their place.

Here is all the key Euro 2024 information.

Where is Euro 2024 being held?

Germany have been selected as the tournament hosts.

When does Euro 2024 start?

The tournament is scheduled to begin on June 14.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

Winners of the tournament will be crowned on July 14, when the final will take place.

How can I get tickets for Euro 2024?

Fans can apply for match tickets online until October 26, when the window closes.

270,000 tickets will be available for €30, with a further million priced at less than €60. 10,000 tickets for the final will be available for less than €100.

Who has qualified for Euro 2024?

Below are all the teams with a confirmed place at the tournament:

Germany

Belgium

France

Portugal

Spain

Scotland

Turkey

Austria

Which venues will host Euro 2024 matches?

Below are all the stadiums set to host fixtures.