Newcastle United will face Manchester United in the 2022/23 Carabao Cup final.

Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final last Tuesday night, and 2-1 in the second leg to book a first ever trip to the new Wembley.

There they will meet Manchester United who took a big step towards the final by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the City Ground in the opening leg of their semi-final last Wednesday night, and then sealed their spot with a 2-0 win in the second leg.

When is the final?

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game during the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on January 24. (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup final is at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 26.

The kick-off time is 4.30pm.

How do I get tickets?

Carabao Cup final tickets will be sold on an allocation basis by the two competing clubs, who will likely have loyalty schemes in place for fans looking to head to Wembley.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag walks on the pitch prior to the English League Cup semi-final first-leg football match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, at The City Ground (Picture: Darren Staples/AFP for Getty Images)

There is always a Club Wembley membership that can be obtained, which would guarantee a seat for the FA Cup semi-finals and final as well, but that would be expensive.

Independent aggregator sites will have plenty of ticket options closer to the time.

Standing room only?

The EFL announced on Thursday that the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Sunday 26 February (kick off 4:30pm) will be the first major domestic English men’s final in almost 35 years at which some supporters will be permitted to stand.

Both clubs will receive an allocation of 867 seats which will be available within new standing areas at Wembley Stadium, located behind each goal, in both the East and West Stands, to accommodate both sets of supporters on the day.

EFL and Premier League Clubs have been permitted to introduce licensed standing in seated areas since the start of the 2022/23 season, with the likes of Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers, Chelsea and Manchester City offering standing for home and away fans.

In these areas, fans are allowed to stand for matches in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail which prevents them from falling forward. In all other areas of the stadium supporters must remain seated.