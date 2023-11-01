Carabao Cup action returned last night (October 31), with Middlesbrough among the clubs in action.

Michael Carrick’s men booked a place in the quarter-finals of the competition, overcoming plucky underdogs Exeter City.

Port Vale also advanced, edging past Mansfield Town on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The remaining fourth round ties will take place tonight, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among those in action.

The quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup is approaching. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

But when will the quarter-final draw be made?

Here are all the key details ahead of the draw.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place tonight (November 1) following the final fourth round fixture, Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, both of which are also showing the 8:15pm meeting of the Red Devils and the Magpies.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Port Vale

2. Middlesbrough

3. West Ham United or Arsenal

4. Everton or Burnley

5. Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

6. Ipswich Town or Fulham

7. AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool