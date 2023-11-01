All Sections
When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw? Key details including time, TV channel and ball numbers

Carabao Cup action returned last night (October 31), with Middlesbrough among the clubs in action.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 10:58 GMT

Michael Carrick’s men booked a place in the quarter-finals of the competition, overcoming plucky underdogs Exeter City.

Port Vale also advanced, edging past Mansfield Town on the road.

The remaining fourth round ties will take place tonight, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea among those in action.

The quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup is approaching. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe quarter-final stage of the Carabao Cup is approaching. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
But when will the quarter-final draw be made?

Here are all the key details ahead of the draw.

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw will take place tonight (November 1) following the final fourth round fixture, Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, both of which are also showing the 8:15pm meeting of the Red Devils and the Magpies.

What are the ball numbers?

1. Port Vale

2. Middlesbrough

3. West Ham United or Arsenal

4. Everton or Burnley

5. Chelsea or Blackburn Rovers

6. Ipswich Town or Fulham

7. AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool

8. Manchester United or Newcastle United

