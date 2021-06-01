England manager Gareth Southgate is set to announce his 26 man squad for the Euro 2020 football tournament held in June and July of 2021.

Southgate announced a 33 man provisional squad last week before the two European cup finals involving three English teams took place.

With the 2020/21 Premier League season finished, England fans can start to look ahead to this summer’s delayed European Championships - and who will make the Three Lions squad.

England boss Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for the Euros 2020 on 25 May. (Pic: Getty)

The nation will be hoping England can build on their fourth-placed finish at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Star striker Harry Kane bagged the most goals during that tournament and has just claimed the Premier League Golden Boot for a third time ahead of a widely reported summer move.

But, before a return to domestic football in August, all eyes will be on the 2020 Euros as the game’s elite players from all over Europe look to light up the international stage.

England's route to the Euro 2020 knockout stages. (Graphic: JPIMedia)

What time is the England squad announced for Euro 2020?

The England squad announcement to reveal the players in contention to pull on the Three Lions shirt for this summer’s European Championship will be made on Tuesday 1 June 2021.

Southgate will address the media in the afternoon, reportedly an hour after the squad has been announced at 2pm, to offer insights to his decisions.

The Euro 2020 tournament will begin on Friday 11 June with England playing their first match of the championships two days later against Group D opponents Croatia (2pm kick off).

England will then face Scotland on Friday 18 June (8pm) before finishing the group stage against Czech Republic on Tuesday 22 June (8pm), with all three fixtures to be held at Wembley.

How many players can England name in the Euro 2020 squad?

Southgate can name 26 players in his squad for the Euros, down from the 33 announced on 25 May.

Each of the competing 24 nations can name 26 players for the championships, though only 23 can be named on any matchday team sheet.

This number is up from the usual 23-man limit due to the increased workload on players in their respective domestic seasons, which have been compressed due to the Covid pandemic.

Southgate has already spoken of his preference to maintain standard numbers and is reported to be considering naming a core 23-man squad, with three players on standby.

“Personally, I wouldn't want to have too big a squad,” said Southgate.

“I think there's a skill in picking your 23. I think you end up with a lot of players not playing anyway and it's difficult to manage and it's hard for the squad to come through.”

It is one of two significant changes to the tournament which will see each team allowed to make five substitutions per match, up from the usual three in none Covid times.

Southgate has until 11pm on 1 June to officially submit his England squad for the 2020 Euros and players who pick up injuries before the first game of the tournament can be replaced.

Who is likely to be named in England’s Euro 2020 squad?

Southgate has some big decisions to make as he looks to cut seven players from his provisional squad named last week for his final squad announced on 1 June 2021.

Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson are in a race to be match fit in time for the start of the Euro 2020 tournament, while there is much debate around whether Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold warrants a place in the squad over Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

Provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

How many teams are in Euro 2021?

European football’s governing body, UEFA, confirmed the number of nations who will compete at the rearranged Euro 2020 in November.