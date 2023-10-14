When is the FA Cup 1st round draw, what numbers are Barnsley FC, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers, York City, Scarborough Athletic and Whitby Town
York City of the National League were held to a goalless draw by lowly Needham Market at the LNER Stadium.
Scarborough Athletic of National League North drew 2-2 at home to Oxford City while Whitby Town of the Northern Premier League earned a 2-2 draw at Chelmsford City.
All three will go into the hat for the draw for the first round proper and will be joined by Barnsley of League One and Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town from League Two.
FC Halifax Town will not be joining them, they were beaten 1-0 by Marine at the Shay.
When is the draw?
The draw takes place on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.30pm.
It will be broadcast live on ITV1 for viewers in the UK.
All League One and League Two clubs enter the competition at this stage. They will be joined in the hat by the 32 non-league sides who come through Saturday’s fourth round qualifying ties.
First-round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 4.
Prize money
If Scarborough, Whitby and York can win their fourth qualifying round replay they will earn £9,375.
First round proper winners earned £41,000.
First round draw numbers
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow
5. Blackpool
6. Bolton Wanderers
7. Bradford City
8. Bristol Rovers
9. Burton Albion
10. Cambridge United
11. Carlisle United
12. Charlton Athletic
13. Cheltenham Town
14. Colchester United
15. Crawley Town
16. Crewe Alexandra
17. Derby County
18. Doncaster Rovers
19. Exeter City
20. Fleetwood Town
21. Forest Green Rovers
22. Gillingham
23. Grimsby Town
24. Harrogate Town
25. Leyton Orient
26. Lincoln City
27. Mansfield Town
28. Milton Keynes Dons
29. Morecambe
30. Newport County
31. Northampton Town
32. Notts County
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Port Vale
36. Portsmouth
37. Reading
38. Salford City
39. Shrewsbury Town
40. Stevenage
41. Stockport County
42. Sutton United
43. Swindon Town
44. Tranmere Rovers
45. Walsall
46. Wigan Athletic
47. Wrexham
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City
50. Altrincham or Oldham Athletic
51. Marine
52. Worksop Town or Boston United
53. AFC Fylde or Leek Town
54. Hereford or Rochdale
55. York City or Needham Market
56. Solihull Moors or Biggleswade Town
57. Chesterfield or Kettering Town
58. Alfreton Town or Macclesfield
59. Hartlepool United or Chester
60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town
61. Curzon Ashton or Tamworth
62. Kidderminster Harriers or Ashton United
63. Stourbridge or Gateshead
64. Aldershot Town or Lewes
65. Torquay United or Maidstone United
66. AFC Totton or Ramsgate
67. Aveley or Barnet
68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking
69. Horsham or Dorking Wanderers
70. Eastleigh or Dover Athletic
71. Yeovil Town or Southend United
72. Bromley or Wealdstone
73. Weston Super Mare or Maidenhead United
74. Braintree Town or Chesham United
75. Bracknell Town or Dagenham & Redbridge
76. Worthing or Bath City
77. Boreham Wood or Welling United
78. Cray Valley (PM) or Enfield Town
79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town
80. Billericay Town or Sheppey United