Four Yorkshire teams from the EFL enter the FA Cup first round draw on Sunday and they will be joined by three of the region’s non-league teams, although that trio all face replays in the final qualifying round.

York City of the National League were held to a goalless draw by lowly Needham Market at the LNER Stadium.

Scarborough Athletic of National League North drew 2-2 at home to Oxford City while Whitby Town of the Northern Premier League earned a 2-2 draw at Chelmsford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three will go into the hat for the draw for the first round proper and will be joined by Barnsley of League One and Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town from League Two.

The quest to succeed Jack Grealish and Manchester City as FA Cup winners has reached the 1st round proper phase (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

FC Halifax Town will not be joining them, they were beaten 1-0 by Marine at the Shay.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place on Sunday, October 15 at around 2.30pm.

It will be broadcast live on ITV1 for viewers in the UK.

All League One and League Two clubs enter the competition at this stage. They will be joined in the hat by the 32 non-league sides who come through Saturday’s fourth round qualifying ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-round ties are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 4.

Prize money

If Scarborough, Whitby and York can win their fourth qualifying round replay they will earn £9,375.

First round proper winners earned £41,000.

First round draw numbers

1. Accrington Stanley

2. AFC Wimbledon

3. Barnsley

4. Barrow

5. Blackpool

6. Bolton Wanderers

7. Bradford City

8. Bristol Rovers

9. Burton Albion

10. Cambridge United

11. Carlisle United

12. Charlton Athletic

13. Cheltenham Town

14. Colchester United

15. Crawley Town

16. Crewe Alexandra

17. Derby County

18. Doncaster Rovers

19. Exeter City

20. Fleetwood Town

21. Forest Green Rovers

22. Gillingham

23. Grimsby Town

24. Harrogate Town

25. Leyton Orient

26. Lincoln City

27. Mansfield Town

28. Milton Keynes Dons

29. Morecambe

30. Newport County

31. Northampton Town

32. Notts County

33. Oxford United

34. Peterborough United

35. Port Vale

36. Portsmouth

37. Reading

38. Salford City

39. Shrewsbury Town

40. Stevenage

41. Stockport County

42. Sutton United

43. Swindon Town

44. Tranmere Rovers

45. Walsall

46. Wigan Athletic

47. Wrexham

48. Wycombe Wanderers

49. Scarborough Athletic or Oxford City

50. Altrincham or Oldham Athletic

51. Marine

52. Worksop Town or Boston United

53. AFC Fylde or Leek Town

54. Hereford or Rochdale

55. York City or Needham Market

56. Solihull Moors or Biggleswade Town

57. Chesterfield or Kettering Town

58. Alfreton Town or Macclesfield

59. Hartlepool United or Chester

60. Chelmsford City or Whitby Town

61. Curzon Ashton or Tamworth

62. Kidderminster Harriers or Ashton United

63. Stourbridge or Gateshead

64. Aldershot Town or Lewes

65. Torquay United or Maidstone United

66. AFC Totton or Ramsgate

67. Aveley or Barnet

68. Hemel Hempstead Town or Woking

69. Horsham or Dorking Wanderers

70. Eastleigh or Dover Athletic

71. Yeovil Town or Southend United

72. Bromley or Wealdstone

73. Weston Super Mare or Maidenhead United

74. Braintree Town or Chesham United

75. Bracknell Town or Dagenham & Redbridge

76. Worthing or Bath City

77. Boreham Wood or Welling United

78. Cray Valley (PM) or Enfield Town

79. Ebbsfleet United or Slough Town