When is the FA Cup first round draw? Date, how to watch and ball numbers - as Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers enter while York City and Halifax qualify
The first round draw for this season’s FA Cup will be held on Monday evening, following the conclusion of the final qualifying round ties.
Every club from League One and League Two will join 32 non-league clubs who progress from the fourth round qualifying stages to put 80 teams in the hat.
The draw will be shown live on BBC Two from around 7.15pm. Fans can also watch the draw online via the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter and Facebook social media pages.
Five new Yorkshire clubs will enter the draw, with Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town joining from League Two while Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday enter from the third tier.
Most Popular
York City and FC Halifax Town both reached the first round as they won 2-1 at Bury AFC and 3-0 at St Ives Town respectively.
The prize money for winning a first round tie is £41,000. A number of sides drew their fourth-round qualifying ties, with replays set to be held in midweek.
The first round proper will be played on the weekend of November 5, with ties likely to be spread between Friday, November 4 and Sunday, November 6.
What are the ball numbers?
1. Accrington Stanley
2. AFC Wimbledon
3. Barnsley
4. Barrow AFC
5. Bolton Wanderers
6. Bradford City
7. Bristol Rovers
8. Burton Albion
9. Cambridge United
10. Carlisle United
11. Charlton Athletic
12. Cheltenham Town
13. Colchester United
14. Crawley Town
15. Crewe Alexandra
16. Derby County
17. Doncaster Rovers
18. Exeter City
19. Fleetwood Town
20. Forest Green Rovers
21. Gillingham
22. Grimsby Town
23. Harrogate Town
24. Hartlepool United
25. Ipswich Town
26. Leyton Orient
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Milton Keynes Dons
30. Morecambe
31. Newport County AFC
32. Northampton Town
33. Oxford United
34. Peterborough United
35. Plymouth Argyle
36. Port Vale
37. Portsmouth
38. Rochdale AFC
39. Salford City
40. Sheffield Wednesday
41. Shrewsbury Town
42. Stevenage
43. Stockport County
44. Sutton United
45. Swindon Town
46. Tranmere Rovers
47. Walsall
48. Wycombe Wanderers
49. Oldham Athletic AFC or Chester
50. Kidderminster Harriers or AFC Fylde
51. King’s Lynn Town
52. York City
53. South Shields
54. Solihull Moors
55. Curzon Ashton
56. Blyth Spartans or Wrexham
57. Altrincham or Gateshead
58. Chesterfield
59. Alvechurch
60. Buxton
61. Coalville Town
62. FC Halifax Town
63. Hereford
64. Torquay United or Hampton & Richmond Borough
65. Yeovil Town or Taunton Town
66. Maidenhead United
67. Eastleigh
68. Ebbsfleet United
69. Woking
70. Dagenham & Redbridge
71. Hendon or Chippenham Town
72. Weymouth
73. Oxford City
74. Bracknell Town
75. Boreham Wood
76. Barnet
77. Needham Market
78. Chelmsford City
79. Merthyr Town
80. Farnborough