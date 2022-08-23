When is the third-round draw for the Carabao Cup? Date, time and how to watch as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham enter
Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the third round of the Carabao Cup as they eased to victory over Rochdale on Tuesday night.
The Owls defeated the struggling League Two side 3-0 at Hillsborough. Bradford City and Rotherham United were also in second-round action but lost to Blackburn Rovers and Morecambe respectively.
Leeds United and Barnsley face off in the second round at Elland Road on Wednesday evening to ensure two Yorkshire clubs will compete in the third round.
The third round will see Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and West Ham enter, with the top-flight teams in Europe not joining in the first two rounds.
Liverpool are the current holders after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley earlier this year.
When is the draw?
The League Cup third round draw is expected to take place on Wednesday evening after Newcastle United’s televised clash at Tranmere Rovers.
Sky Sports will broadcast the draw with it set to take place at approximately 9.45pm.
As well as being broadcast on Sky Sports, the draw is set to be streamed for free on YouTube.
Who is in the draw?
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Blackburn Rovers
Brentford
Bournemouth
Burnley
Charlton
Chelsea
Crawley Town
Crystal Palace
Derby County
Forest Green Rovers / Brighton
Everton
Gillingham / Exeter City
Leeds United / Barnsley
Leicester City
Lincoln City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
MK Dons
Morecambe
Newport County
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday
Stevenage
Southampton
Tranmere Rovers / Newcastle
Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham
Wolves
Wycombe Wanderers / Bristol City
When is the third round?
The round three action will not take place until November 7 with round four scheduled for December 20 and 21.
Round five fixtures and the semi-finals will be staged in January while the final is due to take place on February 26.