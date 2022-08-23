When is the third-round draw for the Carabao Cup? Date, time and how to watch as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man United, Man City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham enter

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls defeated the struggling League Two side 3-0 at Hillsborough. Bradford City and Rotherham United were also in second-round action but lost to Blackburn Rovers and Morecambe respectively.

Leeds United and Barnsley face off in the second round at Elland Road on Wednesday evening to ensure two Yorkshire clubs will compete in the third round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third round will see Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Tottenham and West Ham enter, with the top-flight teams in Europe not joining in the first two rounds.

The third-round Carabao Cup draw will take place this week. Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Liverpool are the current holders after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley earlier this year.

When is the draw?

The League Cup third round draw is expected to take place on Wednesday evening after Newcastle United’s televised clash at Tranmere Rovers.

Sky Sports will broadcast the draw with it set to take place at approximately 9.45pm.

As well as being broadcast on Sky Sports, the draw is set to be streamed for free on YouTube.

Who is in the draw?

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Blackburn Rovers

Brentford

Bournemouth

Burnley

Charlton

Chelsea

Crawley Town

Crystal Palace

Derby County

Forest Green Rovers / Brighton

Everton

Gillingham / Exeter City

Leeds United / Barnsley

Leicester City

Lincoln City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

MK Dons

Morecambe

Newport County

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday

Stevenage

Southampton

Tranmere Rovers / Newcastle

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham

Wolves

Wycombe Wanderers / Bristol City

When is the third round?

The round three action will not take place until November 7 with round four scheduled for December 20 and 21.