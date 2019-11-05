When Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers lit the fuse on Bonfire Night

Phil Jagielka, left, El-Hadji Diouf and Nicky Weaver.
BONFIRE NIGHT is upon us and when it comes to fireworks on the Yorkshire footballing front over the years on that particular date, several have lit the fuse.

Here’s five of the best from November 5 over the years.