The Blades' chances of finishing in the play-offs have been rated at 33 per cent while their hopes of gaining promotion are at 16 per cent.

Those probabilities come despite Paul Heckingbottom's side sitting below Middlesbrough and Huddersfield in the table.

FiveThirtyEight base their forecasts on a number of factors, including a team's overall strength, attacking output as well as their defence.

That is then calculated against other clubs to determine how many points they would be expected to gain from the remaining games.

After running the potential outcome of every match, the league campaign is played out 20,000 times to give the most accurate forecast data.

While United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield will be looking up the table, Hull City and Barnsley are aiming to avoid relegation.

Hull's recent run of good form has saw their chances of relegation fall to 19 per cent while Barnsley currently have a 70 per cent chance of dropping into League One.

Below is the calculation for every Championship club and how likely their promotion or relegation is.

1. Fulham Fulham - The current league leaders have been given an 87 per cent chance of being promoted and a 63 per cent chance of winning the league.

2. Bournemouth Bournemouth - The Cherries have been given a 55 per cent chance of getting back into the Premier League and an 18 per cent probability of winning the league.

3. West Brom West Brom - The Baggies chances of going up are rated as 42 per cent likely while there chances of winning the league sit at 9 per cent.

4. Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers - The Lancashire club are given a 48 per cent probability of finishing in the top six followed by a 23 per cent chance of earning promotion.