Where Barnsley FC went wrong in their League One draw at Accrington Stanley, according to defender

GRUMBLES following away league matches have been hard to find as far as Barnsley are concerned in recent times.

Unfortunately, there was a sense of dissatisfaction at events in Accrington on Boxing Day where a big following of Reds supporters were left to rue one that got away.

Players had especially the same mindset, according to defender Robbie Cundy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were left sore after a controversial penalty a few minutes after the hour mark from Tommy Leigh cancelled out James Norwood’s early opener in a 1-1 draw.

Barnsley defender Robbie Cundy, pictured in action against Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That spot-kick award, which came when the visitors were harshly penalised for handball, saw Barnsley concede in the second half of a League One away game for the first time since August 27.

It was also their first concession in the second half of any league match since October 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But while Cundy and his team-mates were unhappy at the award, they were also disappointed at their lack of ruthlessness in a game they should have won.

He said: “A lot of the boys were frustrated after the game. It was a tough one, they had one shot on target and we created quite a few chances and should have scored more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are disappointed, but have got to look at the positives from the game. We created a few chances and are six unbeaten now and have to take that into the two home games.

“After we scored, we took our foot off the gas a little bit. We should have gone for the throat a little bit more. We created some opportunities we could have made more off and it's about taking them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the penalty, he continued: "I did not really see it, but a lot of the boys are saying it was quite harsh.

"I don't think the referee helped us on a few occasions. But they get given and you get punished.

Advertisement Hide Ad