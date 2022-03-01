Huddersfield Town have been in fine form since the turn of the year and are the only unbeaten side in the Championship in all competitions in 2022.

Across the top four leagues, Liverpool are the only other unbeaten club in 2022.

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have both benefitted from new managerial appointments with Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder turning their squads into promotion contenders.

Currently, the Terriers are the only Yorkshire side in the play-off spots but the Blades and Boro sit just outside in seventh and eighth respectively.

Both clubs have played fewer games than three of the four sides in the top six.

Plenty more twists and turns are expected in the final third of the campaign with just six points separating the sides between fourth and 10th.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers following the latest round of games to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Here's how the Championship table is being tipped to finish by FiveThirtyEight...

1. Fulham Final points: 95. Promotion chances: 99%.

2. Bournemouth Final points: 87. Promotion chances: 83%.

3. Sheffield United Final points: 76. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 64%.

4. Blackburn Rovers Final points: 74. Chances of promotion via play-offs: 58%.