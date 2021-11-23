Where Huddersfield Town, Hull City, and Barnsley are expected to finish in intriguing final Championship table

Huddersfield currently lie seventh in the table, with eight wins, four draws, six defeats, and 28 from their opening 18 matches.

By contrast, Hull City and Barnsley have picked up just 15 points and 11 points respectively, and are both flirting with the very real prospect of a relegation battle.

But can they hope to turn their fortunes around over the course of the remainder of the season?

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 28 games of the campaign to predict how the Championship’s final standings will look by the time May comes around.

And where will the three Yorkshire clubs finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know below...

1. Fulham Points: 96 Goal Difference: +59 End of season probability: Promotion - 89%

2. Bournemouth Points: 89 Goal Difference: +35 End of season probability: Promotion - 69%

3. West Brom Points: 79 Goal Difference: +23 End of season probability: Play-offs - 54%

4. Stoke City Points: 74 Goal Difference: +11 End of season probability: Play-offs - 46%