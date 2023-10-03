All Sections
Where is the 2024 Champions League final being held? Venue, date and all key details

Champions League nights always get fans dreaming of the final.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:58 BST
London will host the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesLondon will host the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
London will host the 2024 UEFA Champions League final. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Those nights are back this week, as Europe’s elite go head-to-head with their eyes on an extremely coveted prize.

The final is a long way down the road but that will not deter fans from dreaming of seeing their club play in it.

Fixtures this week include a meeting between Lens and Arsenal, while Newcastle United will be hosting Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City are making the journey to Germany to take on RB Leipzig and Manchester United are facing Galatasary.

Here are the key details regarding the 2024 UEFA Champions League final.

When is the Champions League final?

The final will take place on Saturday, June 1. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Where is the Champions League final being held?

Wembley Stadium will play host to the final, having last been the chosen venue in 2013. Final hosts were shifted back a year due to the postponement and relocation of the 2020 final, ensuring London would be the 2024 venue.

Who are the favourites to win the Champions League?

Manchester City are the PaddyPower favourites at 2/1, ahead of Bayern Munich at 5/1 and Real Madrid at 15/2.

