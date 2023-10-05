Where is the 2024 Europa League final being held? Date, venue and key details

Europa League action is back with a string of mouthwatering clashes.

Europa League action is back. Image: NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

It is early days in the competition but fans of clubs involved will already be dreaming of the final.

Fixtures scheduled for tonight (October 5) include a meeting between Liverpool and Union Saint-Gilloise, as well as a clash between SC Freiburg and West Ham United.

Brighton & Hove Albion will also be in action, making the trip to Marseille.

The aforementioned clubs will have an eye on the final, but when and where will it take place?

Here are all the key details.

When is the Europa League final?

The final is scheduled to kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Where is the Europa League final?

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will play host to the final, having been chosen in July 2021. Dublin last hosted the Europa League final in 2011, when Porto defeated Braga.

Who are the favourites to win the Europa League?