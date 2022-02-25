Where Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are tipped to finish in League One promotion race compared to Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth

Rotherham are six points clear at the top of the League One table, with 13 games remaining.

The Owls are further down the table in eighth but sit on 55 points having played fewer games than the majority of the sides above them, with their destiny is still in their own hands.

Wednesday’s League One game at Fleetwood Town was postponed on Tuesday due to Storm Franklin. It was their second postponement in a week after their fixture against Accrington Stanley fell foul of a waterlogged pitch. That has now been rearranged for March 15.

The delays have allowed more time for Wednesday's injured players to recover. Centre-back Lewis Gibson returned from injury in the 3-1 win at Doncaster Rovers last Saturday, coming off the bench to set up Saido Berahino’s goal, and Lee Gregory, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are back in training, building up their fitness.

Across South Yorkshire, the Millers continued their unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory over Morecambe on Tuesday.

Manager Paul Warne will ease loan defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green back into the fray gradually following his return to training on Thursday after a hamstring problem.

Edmonds-Green, who has impressed at the club after joining on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town, has been sidelined since picking up the injury in the win at Crewe in late January. He has now returned to training while Mickel Miller is also on the comeback trail, although a little bit further behind Edmonds-Green.

Wednesday host Charlton Athletic on Saturday while the Milers take on Plymouth Argyle. Ahead of the weekend's action, date experts at FiveThirtyEight have forecast how the League One table will finish...

1. Rotherham United Final points: 97. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Wigan Athletic Final points: 92. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales

3. MK Dons Final points: 83. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Sheffield Wednesday Final points: 80. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales