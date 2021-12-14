The Millers currently sit top of the table, with 13 wins, five draws, and three defeats from their opening 21 matches.

That impressive run of form has left them with 44 points – two clear of second-placed Wigan Athletic.

But can they hope to continue their stellar form over the course of the remainder of the season?

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 25 games of the campaign to predict how League One' s final standings will look by the time May comes around.

But where will the Millers finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them being promoted. Check out our countdown from 24th to first below…

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra Points: 39 Goal Difference: -33 Probability of relegation: 78% (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

2. 23rd - Doncaster Rovers Points: 39 Goal Difference: -40 Probability of relegation: 77% (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

3. 22nd - Gillingham Points: 43 Goal Difference: -26 Probability of relegation: 59% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

4. 21st - Morecambe Points: 44 Goal Difference: -31 Probability of relegation: 58% (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)