Where Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town rank compared to Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, West Brom and Burnley in Championship's list of most successful clubs

Sunderland have returned to the second tier after coming through the League One play-offs while Yorkshire will continue to have five representatives in the division after Rotherham United were promoted as Barnsley were relegated.

There are plenty of 'big clubs' in the second tier, with several outfits boasting big enough followings that would not look out of place in the Premier League - but how does the major trophy count stack up for Championship sides?

Five Championship clubs have never won a major trophy. Bristol City were runners-up once in the first division but have won the second and third tier titles. They have also won the Football League Trophy.

Rotherham United and Hull City are two Yorkshire clubs who have never won a major trophy. Hull have won league titles out of the top flight while Rotherham have won the the Football League trophy twice and the League Two and League One titles.

Watford have won league titles in the lower tiers while Millwall have also been crowned league champions outside of the top flight.

We have ranked the second-tier clubs based on their major trophy count, only including Premier League/First Division titles, FA Cups and League Cups, as well as the now-defunct Members' Cup. None of the current Championship clubs have won a major European trophy.

Here's how Yorkshire's clubs stand up against their Championship rivals...

1. Hull City, Bristol City, Rotherham, Millwall, Watford (20th) All five clubs have never claimed a major trophy. Hull celebrated winning the League One title in 2020-21 while Rotherham won the EFL trophy last term.

2. Blackpool FC (=10th) Major trophy count: 1. Blackpool won the FA Cup in 1953, beating Bolton 4-3 in the final.

3. QPR (=10th) Major trophy count: 1. QPR won the League Cup in 1967, beating West Brom 3-2 in the final in front of 97,952 people.

4. Stoke City (=10th) Major trophy count: 1. Stoke won the League Cup in 1972, defeating Chelsea 2-1 in the final at Wembley.