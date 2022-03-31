Where would Barnsley be placed in Championship table if Poya Asbaghi had started the season at Oakwell?

The Reds are preparing for a hugely-significant and pivotal fixture this weekend as they host 21st-placed Reading at Oakwell, with the Royals five points ahead of the Tykes with eight games remaining.

Barnsley looked down and out earlier in the campaign but have shown fight in recent weeks to give themselves a puncher's chance of survival. Even a victory over Reading will leave their own fate out of their hands.

Asbaghi arrived at the club in mid-November and despite a tough start to life at Oakwell, there has been marked improvements from Barnsley since the turn of the year.

“I totally believe we would not be in this position if he was here at the beginning of the season," said Brittain earlier this month.

“He has come into a difficult environment and it was one which was very hard to turn very quickly, especially with a young group of players. I am probably one of the more experienced and am only 23. Obviously, with players like me, my head has gone at times this season and it’s hard to turn it around.

"But he has come in and been excellent and has not lost his head and come in and given anyone the hair-drier treatment. He’s tried to build confidence and spoken to individuals and got to know them. We as players need to give everything on the pitch as he is the guy who has tried to regain that confidence.”

We have crunched the numbers to see how the Championship table would look if only fixtures since Asbaghi's arrival counted...

1. Sheffield United Games played since November 17: 21. Points earned: 42. Goal difference: 16.

2. Fulham Games played since November 17: 20. Points earned: 39. Goal difference: 28.

3. Luton Town Games played since November 17: 21. Points earned: 39. Goal difference: 10.

4. Huddersfield Town Games played since November 17: 22. Points earned: 38. Goal difference: 7.