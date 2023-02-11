Which Rotherham United players impressed in their 0-0 draw with Blackpool? Player ratings

It was not a game that will live long in the memory, despite some decent individual performances.
Viktor Johansson – quick off his line a couple of times but generally well protected 6
Lee Peltier – defended well at right-back 7
Grant Hall – a solid first 90 minutes since November, his under-cooked header in stoppage-time was forgivable under the circumstances 7
Cameron Humphreys – used his pace well 6
Cohen Bramall – good going forward but did his job going the other way against the tricky Josh Bowler too 8
Ollie Rathbone – everything good for Rotherham went through him 8
Conor Coventry – did a steady job in midfield 6
Hakeem Odoffin – showed good energy but unable to finish it off 6
Tairque Fosu – hinted at what he is capable of without really delivering 6
Jordan Hugill – suffering from a cough, he could not match the impact of his debut 5
Chiedozie Ogbene – pretty anonymous until hitting the crossbar in stoppage time 5
Substitutes:
Tom Eaves (for Hugill, 69) – gave his team more to work off 6
Domingos Quina (for Odoffin, 76) – unable to really get himself into the game 5
Not used: Vickers, Wright, Harding, Ferguson, Washington.