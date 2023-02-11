Which Rotherham United players impressed in their 0-0 draw with Blackpool? Player ratings

Rotherham United claimed a valuable point and another clean sheet at Blackpool.

It was not a game that will live long in the memory, despite some decent individual performances.

Viktor Johansson – quick off his line a couple of times but generally well protected 6

Lee Peltier – defended well at right-back 7

EBNERGETIC: Rotherham United left-back Cohen Bramall performed well going in both directions

Grant Hall – a solid first 90 minutes since November, his under-cooked header in stoppage-time was forgivable under the circumstances 7

Cameron Humphreys – used his pace well 6

Cohen Bramall – good going forward but did his job going the other way against the tricky Josh Bowler too 8

Ollie Rathbone – everything good for Rotherham went through him 8

Conor Coventry – did a steady job in midfield 6

Hakeem Odoffin – showed good energy but unable to finish it off 6

Tairque Fosu – hinted at what he is capable of without really delivering 6

Jordan Hugill – suffering from a cough, he could not match the impact of his debut 5

Chiedozie Ogbene – pretty anonymous until hitting the crossbar in stoppage time 5

Substitutes:

Tom Eaves (for Hugill, 69) – gave his team more to work off 6

Domingos Quina (for Odoffin, 76) – unable to really get himself into the game 5