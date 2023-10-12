All Sections
Which Yorkshire manager has been shortlisted as the EFL's Championship manager of the month?

Hull City's solid start to the season has been recognised with Liam Rosenior shortlisted as September's Championship manager of the month.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 12th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

The Tigers have established themselves as early play-off contenders, going into the international break a point outside the top six.

What really caught the eye was September's win over previously-unbeaten Leicester City to kick off an unbeaten month which also saw draws with last season's play-off finalists Coventry City and Leeds United – like Leicester, relegated from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke had a good month at Leeds' too, spoilt by a 3-1 defeat at Southampton on its final day. Rosenior's nine points from five games – one more than Leeds – saw him get the nod at the German's expense on the Football League’s four-man shortlist.

Most Popular

Cardiff City's Erol Bulut, Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray, now manager Sunderland, are the other contenders for the award.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.

