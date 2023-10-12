Hull City's solid start to the season has been recognised with Liam Rosenior shortlisted as September's Championship manager of the month.

The Tigers have established themselves as early play-off contenders, going into the international break a point outside the top six.

What really caught the eye was September's win over previously-unbeaten Leicester City to kick off an unbeaten month which also saw draws with last season's play-off finalists Coventry City and Leeds United – like Leicester, relegated from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke had a good month at Leeds' too, spoilt by a 3-1 defeat at Southampton on its final day. Rosenior's nine points from five games – one more than Leeds – saw him get the nod at the German's expense on the Football League’s four-man shortlist.

Cardiff City's Erol Bulut, Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray, now manager Sunderland, are the other contenders for the award.