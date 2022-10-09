Who impressed in Huddersfield Town's first home game under Mark Fotheringham and which Hull City players made the grade
HERE are the Huddersfield Town and Hull City player ratings from Sunday’s Championship game at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Huddersfield Town
Nicholls: Will have been happy to be relatively quiet. 6
Lees: Had a bit of joy from set-pieces and reliable at the back. 7
Helik: Excellent display. Two key blocks to deny Longman and Estupinan and a first goal. 8
Nakayama: Came into the game well. Booked. 7
Thomas: Plenty of work and tracked back well. Silly booking, mind. 6
Rudoni: Fair bit of responsibility on his shoulders. Played his part in opener. 6
Kamara: Nervy start. Settled and his cross led to breakthrough. Better on resumption. 7
Jackson: Came into the game and was an outlet on left. Lots of spirit and energy. 7
Holmes: Quiet start. But went onto do his job efficiently. 6
Ward: Fine cross for the second goal and put in a very good shift. 7
Rhodes: Went close with a half-volley. Showed his nous. 7
Substitutes: Mahoney (Rudoni 66), 6; Turton (Holmes 78) 6; Ruffels (Jackson 78) 6; Ondo (Ward 88).
Not used: Bilokapic, Spencer, Diarra.
Hull City
Baxter: Not given a great deal of protection. 6
Coyle: Had a moment defender’s dread when he heads Camara’s cross into his own net. Better going the other way. 6
A Jones: The City backline weren’t convincing all game. 5
Greaves: Key block to prevent Town getting a third. Ward and Rhodes gave the Hull defence issues. 5
Elder: Came off at half-time. 6
Slater: Sacrificed early in the second half with Hull chasing game. 5
Tufan: Poise on the ball, but a stroller in the middle. Continuity player. 6
Christie: Inadvertent role in the opening goal. Not the one he would have liked. 5
Pelkas: As lively as anyone from Hull perspective early on. Picked up some good positions. 6
Longman: Missed a huge chance on the stroke of half-time. Booked. 5
Estupinan: Little service in truth and left his shooting boots at home. 6
Substitutes: Sinik (Elder 45), 6; Woods (Pelkas 55), 6; Docherty (Slater 56), 6; Seri (Tufan 56) 5; Smith (Longman 86).
Not used: Ingram, Figueiredo.