Huddersfield Town

Nicholls: Will have been happy to be relatively quiet. 6

Lees: Had a bit of joy from set-pieces and reliable at the back. 7

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas (right) and Hull City's Callum Elder during the Sky Bet Championship match at The John Smith's Stadium (Picture: PA)

Helik: Excellent display. Two key blocks to deny Longman and Estupinan and a first goal. 8

Nakayama: Came into the game well. Booked. 7

Thomas: Plenty of work and tracked back well. Silly booking, mind. 6

Rudoni: Fair bit of responsibility on his shoulders. Played his part in opener. 6

Hull City's Ryan Longman (left) and Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni in action (Picture: PA)

Kamara: Nervy start. Settled and his cross led to breakthrough. Better on resumption. 7

Jackson: Came into the game and was an outlet on left. Lots of spirit and energy. 7

Holmes: Quiet start. But went onto do his job efficiently. 6

Ward: Fine cross for the second goal and put in a very good shift. 7

Rhodes: Went close with a half-volley. Showed his nous. 7

Substitutes: Mahoney (Rudoni 66), 6; Turton (Holmes 78) 6; Ruffels (Jackson 78) 6; Ondo (Ward 88).

Not used: Bilokapic, Spencer, Diarra.

Hull City

Baxter: Not given a great deal of protection. 6

Coyle: Had a moment defender’s dread when he heads Camara’s cross into his own net. Better going the other way. 6

A Jones: The City backline weren’t convincing all game. 5

Greaves: Key block to prevent Town getting a third. Ward and Rhodes gave the Hull defence issues. 5

Elder: Came off at half-time. 6

Slater: Sacrificed early in the second half with Hull chasing game. 5

Tufan: Poise on the ball, but a stroller in the middle. Continuity player. 6

Christie: Inadvertent role in the opening goal. Not the one he would have liked. 5

Pelkas: As lively as anyone from Hull perspective early on. Picked up some good positions. 6

Longman: Missed a huge chance on the stroke of half-time. Booked. 5

Estupinan: Little service in truth and left his shooting boots at home. 6

Substitutes: Sinik (Elder 45), 6; Woods (Pelkas 55), 6; Docherty (Slater 56), 6; Seri (Tufan 56) 5; Smith (Longman 86).