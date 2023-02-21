Javi Gracia is the new manager of Leeds United ending a more than two-week search for Jesse Marsch’s replacement.

The 52-year-old was born in Pamplona, Spain and made over 400 appearances during a playing career in his home nation. He came through the Athletic Bilbao academy but only ever featured for the club’s reserve side.

He made his debut in 1989 and had spells with Lleida, Valladolid, Real Sociedad and Villerreal before ending his career with Córdoba. He made a handful of appearances at youth level for Spain but never broke into the senior side.

Gracia moved into coaching immediately after retiring from playing. He started in the Villarreal academy before joining Spanish third tier side Pontevedra CF. He led the club to first and second place finishes but was not promoted due to a play-off system with his side falling short on both occasions.

Watford's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia reacts during the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 18, 2019. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

He went on to have spells with Cadiz, Villarreal B, Olympiacos Volou, Kerkyra, Almeria and Osasuna before he moved to Malaga in 2014. He spent two years with the club as they finished eighth and ninth in La Liga during his two campaigns in charge.

He then moved to Rubin Kazan in Russia but only spent a season at the only club before arriving at Watford. He took over from Marco Silva and guided the club to 14th. During the 2018-19 campaign he led the club to 11th and to the FA Cup final which they lost to Manchester City.

Gracia was sacked after just a handful of games into the following season in September 2019, with the club going on to be relegated. He landed a job with Valencia in July 2020 but left the Spanish top-tier side in May 2021 after just 28 games.

The 52-year-old made the move to Al Sadd in Qatar in December 2021 but left the club last June with a win percentage of 72.7 per cent. He has been out of work since. He has managed over 500 games since moving into management, with a career win ratio of 41.1 per cent.