The wage bill at Elland Road is considerably lower than it was in the Premier League, having been reduced by contract clauses and an array of departures. Some of the highest-paid players left in a summer of change, which saw Leeds reshape their squad in preparation for life back in the Championship.

However, there are still some big earners in the Leeds squad with weekly wages that are not to be sniffed at. The club’s fate in the Championship this term is yet to be determined but it is hard to argue the Whites have not earned their money this season.

A 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten run to 12 league games and also saw them move into the second tier’s top two. Here is a ranking of Leeds United’s biggest earners, excluding January window additions, according to Salary Sport data.

1 . Leeds United's highest-paid players Here are Leeds United's highest-paid players according to Salary Sport. Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 16. Crysencio Summerville The winger has a reported weekly wage of £16,000. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 15. Liam Cooper The long-serving defender reportedly earns £19,000 per week. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales