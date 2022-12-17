Who were Hull City's top performers in their 1-1 Championship draw with Sunderland?

The Tigers were their own worst enemy, missing a penalty and failing to capitalise on Elliot Embleton’s debatable second-half red card.
But they did come behind from Ross Stewart’s to take a point with Ryan Woods leading the way.
Matt Ingram – beaten one-on-one by Ross Stewart but it was one of the few times he was actually called upon 6
Lewie Coyle – got forward at every opportunity, put a few good crosses in and ought to have been picked out by Ryan Longman a couple of times too 8
Cyrus Christie – good performance in central defence 7
Sean McLoughlin – did well enough but was taken off in the search for goals 6
Jacob Greaves – did a good job tactically, switching between orthodox left-back, left of a back three and sometimes stepping into central midfield as the situation demanded 7
Tyler Smith – fell between two stools a bit in his right-sided position 6
Ryan Woods – grew in influence as the game went on and the equaliser came from his cross. Man of the match 8
Jean Michael Seri – could have been more influential 6
Ryan Longman – inaccurate with his crossing 5
Regan Slater – a lively presence in the later stages in particular 7
Oscar Estupinan – missed a penalty and had a header over 5
Substitutes:
Ozan Tufan (for Smith, 71) – a big goal from the Turkey international, hopefully it can spur him on 6
Dogukan Sinik (for Coyle, 75) – came on to add extra thrust as the game got desperate 5
Harvey Vale (for McLoughlin, 81) – N/A
Not used: Elder, Figueiredo, Docherty, Lo-Tutala.