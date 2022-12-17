Who were Hull City's top performers in their 1-1 Championship draw with Sunderland?

Hull City had to settle for a point at home to Sunderland.

The Tigers were their own worst enemy, missing a penalty and failing to capitalise on Elliot Embleton’s debatable second-half red card.

But they did come behind from Ross Stewart’s to take a point with Ryan Woods leading the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ingram – beaten one-on-one by Ross Stewart but it was one of the few times he was actually called upon 6

STAR PERFORMER: Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewie Coyle – got forward at every opportunity, put a few good crosses in and ought to have been picked out by Ryan Longman a couple of times too 8

Cyrus Christie – good performance in central defence 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McLoughlin – did well enough but was taken off in the search for goals 6

Jacob Greaves – did a good job tactically, switching between orthodox left-back, left of a back three and sometimes stepping into central midfield as the situation demanded 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Smith – fell between two stools a bit in his right-sided position 6

Ryan Woods – grew in influence as the game went on and the equaliser came from his cross. Man of the match 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Michael Seri – could have been more influential 6

Ryan Longman – inaccurate with his crossing 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regan Slater – a lively presence in the later stages in particular 7

Oscar Estupinan – missed a penalty and had a header over 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitutes:

Ozan Tufan (for Smith, 71) – a big goal from the Turkey international, hopefully it can spur him on 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dogukan Sinik (for Coyle, 75) – came on to add extra thrust as the game got desperate 5

Harvey Vale (for McLoughlin, 81) – N/A

Advertisement Hide Ad