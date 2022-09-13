Why a lack of clean sheets is not the major concern for Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls

Last term, Nicholls registered 18 shut-outs in 43 second-tier matches for Town, who reached the play-off final before losing out in controversial circumstances to Nottingham Forest.

Only Bournemouth's Mark Travers recorded more clean sheets - 20 - than Nicholls, whose tally of 18 was also equalled by Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls has yet to record avoid conceding a league goal amid a tough start to the new campaign for Town, who find themselves in the bottom three ahead of Tuesday night's home game with Wigan.

But he is adamant that his sole concern is on the bigger picture of the Terriers getting back on track after a testing start to 22-23 rather than personal kudos.

He said: "It is just about us winning games and picking up points. Listen, I'd rather win every week 2-1 and concede a cr*p goal than draw 0-0 every week.

"I'd rather being winning 2-1 every week and going in with Clem (Paul Clements - head of goalkeeping) every Monday morning discussing the (conceded) goal than going into see him at 0-0 and not having three points on the board - 100 per cent.

"It is different scenarios. Every game is different and every shot is different and every situation.

Lee Nicholls. Picture: William Early/Getty Images.

"I got frustrated in certain games (last season) where we conceded a goal and we never got the clean sheet. But this season has started off completely differently from last year. We are building something different."

On the lack of a clean sheet thus far, he added: "I don't think it is a defensive matter, but more us as a team. It is hard to put a finger on.

"A clean sheet is not the main point in what is going on, it is about us working hard, coming together and keep moving forward. Then the results will 100 per cent come as the performances are there. It is just about us becoming resilient enough to take the next step.