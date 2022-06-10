Why are England's games v Italy and Hungary being played at Molineux Stadium instead of Wembley?

Saturday's meeting with Italy will be played behind closed doors after England were ordered by UEFA to play without supporters following the fan disorder at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.

However, up to 3,000 children will be in attendance, with UEFA rules permitting the FA to give out tickets to children aged 14 and under, with one adult allowed to attend for every 10 children.

Tickets have been given to schools in the area as well as FA-affiliated clubs.

HOST VENUE: Molineux Stadium will stage England's next two Nations League games. Picture: Getty Images.

England last played at Molineux in 1956, as they beat Denmark 5-2 in a World Cup qualifier ahead of the 1958 tournament in Sweden.

It was announced in February that the Three Lions would play their final two Nations League games in June in Wolverhampton.

Tuesday's game against Hungary has sold out, with supporters permitted to attend.

Upon the announcement of the fixtures being staged at Molineux, manager Gareth Southgate said in February: “While Wembley is our home, we very much enjoy taking the squad on the road where possible, particularly in the run up to a major tournament.

“2022 promises to be an exciting adventure for England fans and it is great that one of English football’s famous stadiums will be a part of that.

"I know from my time in charge of the U21s how much a Molineux crowd embraces the experience of international football, so we look forward to returning to Wolverhampton in June.”