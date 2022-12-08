The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged across Canada, the USA and Mexico and be increased to 48 teams.

A total of 16 cities across the three countries will host fixtures. It is the first World Cup to have more than one host nation since Korea and Japan in 2002 and it will be the first tournament to have three separate host countries.

Mexico hosted the 1970 and 1986 tournaments while the USA staged the World Cup in 1994. It will be Canada’s first experience as a host nation for a men’s World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three nations are set to automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament, with three other CONCACAF teams set to join them at the tournament. A total of 13 European teams were part of the Qatar World Cup but the number of UEFA sides will only increase by three.

The 2026 World Cup will be staged across Canada, the USA and Mexico and feature 48 teams (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why are there 48 teams?

In 2017, the FIFA council voted to increase the number of teams from 32 to 48. FIFA president Gianni Infantino was a vocal backer of increasing the number of teams. He stated in 2017: “We are in the 21st century, and we should shape the World Cup for the 21st century. Football is more than Europe and South America; football is global.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FIFA president has argued that the increased number of teams will increase interest in the sport by involving more countries while the governing body has pointed to the potential for greater revenue from television rights and sponsorship.

What will the format be?

Advertisement Hide Ad

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger during the FIFA Technical Study Group Media Briefing at Main Media Center on December 4, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images)

Initial plans were for teams to be split into 16 groups of three with the top two going into a round of 32. The format for the tournament is not yet confirmed, however. The possibility for two teams to play out a certain result has cast doubt over the 16-group format.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football, confirmed that a decision on the format has not been decided and said a number of options were on the table. He stated: "This is not decided but it will be 16 groups of three, 12 groups of four, or two sides of six groups of four -- like you organise two 24 teams. I will not be able to decide that, it will be decided by the FIFA [council], and I think it will be done in the next year."

12 groups of four would see the top two teams qualify for the round of 32 alongside the best third-placed teams. Using six groups of four would see the tournament split in half with the winners of each half of the draw facing each other in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is it?

The 2026 tournament will be held during the summer months, starting on June 8, 2026 and ending on July 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the host cities?

Canada

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vancouver (BC Place)

Toronto (BMO Field)

Advertisement Hide Ad

USA

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Advertisement Hide Ad

San Francisco Bay Area (Levi's Stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Seattle (Lumen Field)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium)

Boston/Foxborough (Gillette Stadium)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mexico

Mexico City (Estadio Azteca)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)