The Barnsley captain’s defensive attributes should go down well with a former centre-half in Duff and do, but it’s his other characteristics that set him apart.

Safe to say that the Reds head coach is enjoying working with him and would like that situation to continue for a long time.

Duff said: “He is everything that you’d want. You’d have 11 of him on the pitch all of the time.

MODEL PRO: Mads Andersen Has been hailed ‘as everything you’d want’ in a player by Michael Duff. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“He does everything right and goes about his business and always has a smile on his face. He doesn’t mind hard work; sometimes footballers come in and it looks the hardest job in the world.

“For me it is ‘come in and enjoy yourself’. He is a leader in the way that he leads by example.

“I don’t think he is ever going to be the most vocal, but there’s more than one way to lead.

“You don’t have to be head-butting the walls before you go out, you need to be a leader. He has and his performances have been excellent as well.”

After a grim 2021-22, there have been welcome early-season signs of promise at Barnsley, although they are likely to come up against their stiffest opponent yet at Oakwell next in the shape of Wycombe, entrusted with stopping the Reds making it three successive home wins at the start of 2022-23 – and clean sheets.

It is a task that Barnsley’s young group will approach with enthusiasm and positivity, two other traits that Duff is very keen on.

He added: “I enjoy coaching and the fact that you have people willing to listen is not half the battle, but it does not half make it easier.