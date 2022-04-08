Why Barnsley could be facing Millwall at a bad time - but Lions set to be without three players for visit of Tykes

Barnsley are eight points adrift of Reading and safety, but have played a game fewer, ahead of their trip to Millwall on Saturday.

Gary Rowett's side have not won in their last three games, to leave them six points behind the play-off places.

Millwall know defeat could all-but end their top-six ambitions and Rowett has challenged his side to be more clinical.

“If you go and win the game Saturday and teams don’t then suddenly you’re back in the mix. Our job is to win our games and see where it takes us," said Rowett.

“I said it three games ago, if other teams win their games then realistically we’re not going to be able to catch them. I don’t think that’s a disgrace, it’s just the way it is. We have to go out there and do the business.

“On Tuesday we had more than enough chances to get something out of the game but we didn’t manage to do that. We’ll have to be a little more clinical and take those chances on Saturday if we want to start winning games of football.”

Rowett is set to make changes against Barnsley after seeing their promotion hopes fade. Maikel Kieftenbeld and Oliver Burke are set to start after impressing as substitutes during Tuesday’s home defeat to Swansea.

Ryan Leonard is also fit after making the bench in midweek following four months out with an ankle injury, but Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Luke Freeman could miss out again.