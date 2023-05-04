Why Barnsley FC manager Michael Duff does not worry about talk of momentum

WHEN talk turns to the word that everyone utilises in regards to play-off participants at this stage of a season without fail, Michael Duff is sure about one thing.

Momentum, the word in question, is something that his Barnsley side will possess whatever happens in Sunday's final game of the regular League One season at home to Peterborough United.

The Reds head into the encounter on the back of a see-saw draw at relegation-threatened MK Dons and a home humbling at the hands of an excellent - and newly-promoted Ipswich Town side.

They will now face a Posh side who are pitted in an intriguing two-way fight to secure the final play-off place, with their rivals Derby County visiting Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday - with the Rams currently in the box seat.

Michael Duff, pictured after Barnsley's win over Plymouth earlier this year. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Derby are two points ahead of Posh, but can be pipped if they lose at HIllsborough and their rivals prevail just up the A61. Should Derby draw and Peterborough win, goal difference will come into play.

For Barnsley at the very least, the intensity of the occasion, particularly from a Peterborough perspective, should serve as useful preparation for the end-of-season lottery. The real thing.

Duff said: "It is a good game. - the fact that Sky are here and they have got everything to play for. But it is not going to dictate our season.

"The focus has not really changed. We will try and win and give it our best shot, but like on Saturday, if there is a 50-50, then I am not taking a risk (with players).

"People talk about momentum. We have had momentum for six months...We didn't lose last week and had momentum at the end of the game.

"I don't worry about how other people dress things up. Everything that the staff give the players comes from a good place. The same as when we are delivering for the football club."

Barnsley are sweating over the fitness of key defenders Mads Andersen and Jordan Wililams, who have both have injury issues ahead of Sunday's game.

Andersen missed the weekend draw with MK Dons due to an abductor issue and Williams has a slight hamstring injury. Both have undergone scans.

Luca Connell and Adam Phillips, who have not been involved in the Reds' last two games, are back in training and in contention.

Should Barnsley pick up three points, it would take their season's tally at Oakwell past the half-century mark for the season, with the Reds' eye-catching home form having included victories against Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Derby.

A win would further add the good feeling generated on home soil through the vast majority of the campaign, certainly in 2023.

Duff continued: "The home record has been really good and we have had a lot of wins and not many draws. But too many losses for my liking!

"But in terms of how the team has evolved this season - especially at home - is why the atmosphere is better and the connection. It's about trying to keep it going now.