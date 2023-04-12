ADAM PHILLIPS requires just one more goal this season to hit double figures for 2022-23 - but the Barnsley midfielder insists he will not ‘settle’ once that particular milestone is chalked off.

The former Burnley player has previously plundered ten goals in a campaign once before – in the colours of Morecambe during a productive loan spell in 2020-21, a year which ended in the Shrimps being promoted to the third tier.

He is hoping to now sample that same sensation with Barnsley this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old hit a purple patch for the Oakwell outfit in November and early December, scoring five times in six matches in all competitions, only for a bout of illness and then a separate injury to prove untimely in the extreme.

Adam Phillips celebrates scoring for Barnsley in the 3-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle last month. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He returned to fitness and netted three times in February and added another last month in the 3-0 keynote win over Plymouth.

But he has not been on the scoresheet in the Reds' last six matches and perhaps considers himself to be 'due' a goal or two between now and season's end.

Phillips said: "I am in a good position to get that and I have still got to keep working hard and I am not going to settle once I have got it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know if it's a confidence thing and (that) once I score, I sort of get into the mindset of 'I'm going to score again'. I just try and get myself into positions.

"The chances are coming and I have just got to keep going. I do look at that (statistics) a little bit, although I am not madly obsessed with them.

"There's a lot of quality and people have a lot of ability to score from a lot of different areas of the pitch. That does help us all together and works for us."Fourth-placed Barnsley, who secured an eighth successive home league victory in Easter Monday's win over Shrewsbury - the first time that they have done that in the same campaign since 1954-55 - make their first-ever trip to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.