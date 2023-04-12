The former Burnley player has previously plundered ten goals in a campaign once before – in the colours of Morecambe during a productive loan spell in 2020-21, a year which ended in the Shrimps being promoted to the third tier.
He is hoping to now sample that same sensation with Barnsley this term.
The 25-year-old hit a purple patch for the Oakwell outfit in November and early December, scoring five times in six matches in all competitions, only for a bout of illness and then a separate injury to prove untimely in the extreme.
He returned to fitness and netted three times in February and added another last month in the 3-0 keynote win over Plymouth.
But he has not been on the scoresheet in the Reds' last six matches and perhaps considers himself to be 'due' a goal or two between now and season's end.
Phillips said: "I am in a good position to get that and I have still got to keep working hard and I am not going to settle once I have got it.
"I don't know if it's a confidence thing and (that) once I score, I sort of get into the mindset of 'I'm going to score again'. I just try and get myself into positions.
"The chances are coming and I have just got to keep going. I do look at that (statistics) a little bit, although I am not madly obsessed with them.
"There's a lot of quality and people have a lot of ability to score from a lot of different areas of the pitch. That does help us all together and works for us."Fourth-placed Barnsley, who secured an eighth successive home league victory in Easter Monday's win over Shrewsbury - the first time that they have done that in the same campaign since 1954-55 - make their first-ever trip to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
Rovers will be relegated if they fail to beat the Reds.