Why booing England’s Harry Maguire is mindless and preparing for nail-biting climax to end of Premier League and Football League campaigns – FootballTalk Podcast

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join guest presenter Phil Harrison to discuss the latest international break for England, the booing of Harry Maguire at Wembley and how those Yorkshire clubs who were able to play games fared. They also look ahead to the return to action of all teams this weekend, including Leeds United’s bid to pull clear of trouble in the Premier League and Barnsley’s crunch clash with relegation rivals Reading.