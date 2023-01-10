Why Bradford City boss Mark Hughes was angered on three counts in their controversial League Two loss to Rochdale

BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes insists that both of Rochdale's comeback goals in their shock 2-1 win at Valley Parade should not have stood - and was also angered by referee Paul Howard's failure to award the hosts a spot-kick ahead of Dale's rally on a thoroughly frustrating evening at BD8.

City, who would have moved up to fourth place in League Two with victory, had led thanks to Abo Eisa's second goal in successive games and the winger was involved in a key incident in the second half with the game still at 1-0.

Eisa was sent sprawling by a clumsy challenge from Dale captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, with the defender's back leg clearly bringing down the home player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite strong home appeals, a penalty was not given.

Bradford City goalscorer Abo Eisa and Rochdale captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell chase the ball in Tuesday's game. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later in the 63th minute, referee Howard pointed to the spot after what looked to be a much less clear-cut incident when Devante Rodney went down under pressure from Brad Halliday.

Rodney's penalty was saved by Harry Lewis, but Ian Henderson tucked away the rebound and the veteran added a second for the Lancastrians in the space of seven minutes to put the strugglers in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes felt that the goal should have been ruled out for offside in a second-half which firmly went against City - chasing a third successive home win for the first time since February 2021.

An exasperated Hughes commented: "We were quite comfortable in the game and 1-0 to the good. We should have had a penalty at 1-0 and why the referee has not deemed that a penalty, I have no idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lad (Ebanks-Landell) has taken Abo clean out. Abo has come back and left the ball there and the lad has just cleared Abo out. A penalty at that stage - and 2-0 to the good - we would have won the game quite comfortably, I feel.

"And then lo and behold, they go up the other end and Brad was initially fouled as he was ahead of the guy (Rodney) and he had his arm pulled back and I think that is what unbalanced him and there was a coming together and that's all there is - one of many challenges on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And the referee saw fit to give that as a penalty, which everybody in the crowd, including the Rochdale fans over that side of the pitch, were generally surprised that it was given.

"We have had a lot of penalties go against us at this side of the pitch. Whether or not it echoes a little bit louder over that side and the referee has reacted to that, I have no idea. But it does not seem to have the same reaction at the other end of the pitch when we have blatant penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was disappointed with that decision and clearly it was a foul on Brad initially.