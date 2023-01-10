Why Bradford City boss Mark Hughes was angered on three counts in their controversial League Two loss to Rochdale

City, who would have moved up to fourth place in League Two with victory, had led thanks to Abo Eisa's second goal in successive games and the winger was involved in a key incident in the second half with the game still at 1-0.
Eisa was sent sprawling by a clumsy challenge from Dale captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell, with the defender's back leg clearly bringing down the home player.
But despite strong home appeals, a penalty was not given.
Minutes later in the 63th minute, referee Howard pointed to the spot after what looked to be a much less clear-cut incident when Devante Rodney went down under pressure from Brad Halliday.
Rodney's penalty was saved by Harry Lewis, but Ian Henderson tucked away the rebound and the veteran added a second for the Lancastrians in the space of seven minutes to put the strugglers in front.
Hughes felt that the goal should have been ruled out for offside in a second-half which firmly went against City - chasing a third successive home win for the first time since February 2021.
An exasperated Hughes commented: "We were quite comfortable in the game and 1-0 to the good. We should have had a penalty at 1-0 and why the referee has not deemed that a penalty, I have no idea.
"The lad (Ebanks-Landell) has taken Abo clean out. Abo has come back and left the ball there and the lad has just cleared Abo out. A penalty at that stage - and 2-0 to the good - we would have won the game quite comfortably, I feel.
"And then lo and behold, they go up the other end and Brad was initially fouled as he was ahead of the guy (Rodney) and he had his arm pulled back and I think that is what unbalanced him and there was a coming together and that's all there is - one of many challenges on the pitch.
"And the referee saw fit to give that as a penalty, which everybody in the crowd, including the Rochdale fans over that side of the pitch, were generally surprised that it was given.
"We have had a lot of penalties go against us at this side of the pitch. Whether or not it echoes a little bit louder over that side and the referee has reacted to that, I have no idea. But it does not seem to have the same reaction at the other end of the pitch when we have blatant penalties.
"I was disappointed with that decision and clearly it was a foul on Brad initially.
"Having not really played as well as we can, we were comfortable and then back on level terms and then their second goal was offside. I have seen it back and it was another key decision which went against us."