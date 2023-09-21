BEING a local lad stepping out for your hometown club as a teenager brings a certain amount of pressure with it.

There is no ignoring it either and it is all about dealing with it.

Bobby Pointon is finding that out after being propelled into the first-team line-up at Bradford City, perhaps sooner than he might have envisaged.

Amid a pretty frustrating start to the campaign for City, team wise, the individual performances of the teen forward have represented one notable bright spot.

Alex Gilliead celebrates his equaliser for Bradford City in the recent game against Grimsby Town with Bobby Pointon. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Critically, his team-mates believe that Pointon does not just possess ability, but also has the right mindset to succeed - and handle the expectation.

On notions of extra pressure for the 19-year-old - in turning out for his boyhood side at the start of his career - experienced midfielder Alex Gilliead said: "I think it does. But he's grounded and got good people around him.

"I don't think they will get carried away with that. You see him out there and you can tell he loves the club and wants to work hard for us. We just want him to keep learning and who better to learn from than the gaffer and Glyn (Hodges).

"He's a great lad and a good personality to have around the dressing room.

"He's only a young lad, but you can tell he wants to learn and get better.

"The big thing about him is that he's got quality. You see a lot of (young) lads have quality, but don't have the right attitude. Bobby has got the right attitude.

"If he keeps his head down, we can get him out there for as many games as possible.

"He'll have some tough times, but he's showed he's got the quality, more than enough, to do well at this level. We are all buzzing for him in there and hope he kicks on."

Pointon showed his quality in a man-of-the-match performance on his full league debut - and home bow - against Grimsby Town recently, in front of the Sky cameras.

In the process, he also provided inspiration to other City academy products striving to make a first-team breakthrough.

Gilliead continued: "Last year, the young lads came and trained with us and there was him, Dylan (Youmbi) and Harvey (Rowe).

"They are all training with us full-time now and don't look out of place. They all want to do well and learn. Bobby has got his chance at the minute and is taking it and doing well.